SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 78,048 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,294,000 after purchasing an additional 178,331 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $199.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total value of $275,921.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,125 shares of company stock worth $6,772,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

