SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambrex by 2,725.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cambrex by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

CBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cambrex stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cambrex Co. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Cambrex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

