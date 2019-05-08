ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

SFBS opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

