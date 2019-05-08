Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.
Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile
SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
