Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.