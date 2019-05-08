SEGRO (SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 716 ($9.36) to GBX 701 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 692 ($9.04) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 716.64 ($9.36).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 679.40 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.