SEA’s (SE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SE. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69. SEA has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $389.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 116.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,297.17%. Analysts predict that SEA will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

