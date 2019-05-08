Sean J. Breslin Sells 1,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean J. Breslin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sean J. Breslin sold 3,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $688,135.00.

AVB stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $156.93 and a 12 month high of $204.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after purchasing an additional 385,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,715,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,700,000 after purchasing an additional 74,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

