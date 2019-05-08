Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $24,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,195. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,433 shares of company stock valued at $31,184,704. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

