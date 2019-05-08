Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.67. 990,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,778. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Shares of Fastenal are scheduled to split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. William Blair cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

In other Fastenal news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,187.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,902,479. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

