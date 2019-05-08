Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Stake Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

