Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 256.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,269 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

SCHE stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

