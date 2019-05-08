Savant Capital LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. 20,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,279. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $122.43.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/savant-capital-llc-acquires-157-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-small-cap-etf-vss.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.