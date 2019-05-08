Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin Buys 5,500 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $90,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,210.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,229,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 53,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

