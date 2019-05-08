salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,320,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71,534 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $842,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $927,180.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,852 shares of company stock worth $68,965,413 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

