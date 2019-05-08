salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $1,572,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,572,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $814,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total value of $1,620,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total value of $1,645,800.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $1,615,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,590,100.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $1,557,400.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $802,400.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $803,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,584,900.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

