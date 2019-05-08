Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-$281.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.72 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 1,119,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,092. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 170.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $165,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

