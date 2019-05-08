Ryanair (RYAAY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAAY. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.
RYAAY opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,318,000 after buying an additional 4,002,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after buying an additional 920,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,458,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,734,000 after buying an additional 745,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,487,000 after buying an additional 293,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
