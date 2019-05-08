Ryanair (RYAAY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAAY. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

RYAAY opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,318,000 after buying an additional 4,002,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after buying an additional 920,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,458,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,734,000 after buying an additional 745,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,487,000 after buying an additional 293,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

