Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,612 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,597,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144,969 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,097,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 424,139 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,039,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,836.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-has-2-15-million-stake-in-ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.