Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NCR by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NCR by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,277,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NCR by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 284,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $132,721.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,604. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.94. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 85.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

