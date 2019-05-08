Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of 1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,398.50 ($31.34) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,966.54 ($38.76).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/royal-dutch-shell-rdsb-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.