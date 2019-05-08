Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $2,364,288.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,281 shares of company stock worth $9,142,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

