Roth Capital Lowers Farmer Bros (FARM) Price Target to $28.00

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.

FARM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.79 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 97,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $1,931,152.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 571,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,334,446 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 63.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

