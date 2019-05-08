Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Macquarie cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $9,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

