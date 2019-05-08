Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Macquarie cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $9,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.