Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 52.23%.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.00. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Rockwell Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, insider David S. Richmond purchased 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $32,807.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,628.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

