Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,746 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $60,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $541.04. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.60 and a beta of 2.14. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $589.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $414.14 per share, with a total value of $49,696.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $398.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-sells-7746-shares-of-mercadolibre-inc-meli.html.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.