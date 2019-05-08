RingCentral (RNG) Price Target Raised to $148.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. UBS Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.72.

NYSE:RNG opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,953.75 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total value of $13,970,689.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,252,531.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,326 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $141,325.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,163,096.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,774 shares of company stock valued at $53,638,015 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

