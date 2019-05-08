Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.69 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $337.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 21,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $109,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Shay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $80,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $348,440 in the last quarter.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

