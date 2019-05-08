Rightmove Plc (RMV) Receives GBX 4,643.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,643.40 ($60.67).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rightmove to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 546.70 ($7.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,718,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.