Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Issues Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,269. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

