Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/rice-hall-james-associates-llc-lowers-holdings-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.