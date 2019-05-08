Rhumbline Advisers Has $47.97 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $47,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 463,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,059,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after purchasing an additional 680,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. 421,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,837. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

