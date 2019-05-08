Rhipe Ltd (RHP) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

RHP stock opened at A$2.07 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.60 million and a PE ratio of 57.50. Rhipe has a 12 month low of A$0.91 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of A$2.43 ($1.72).

In other news, insider Inese Kingsmill bought 24,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,216.17 ($35,614.30). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Hill 625,000 shares of Rhipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th.

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

