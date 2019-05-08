Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

RWLK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. Rewalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWLK. ValuEngine cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rewalk Robotics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 284,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Rewalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

