Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.
RWLK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. Rewalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWLK. ValuEngine cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Rewalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
