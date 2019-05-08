RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.31, with a volume of 6011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.36.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $182,462.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $2,798,463 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

About RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

