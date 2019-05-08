Remark (MARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Remark to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.23. Remark has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Remark worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

