Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $353.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.73.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $322.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.