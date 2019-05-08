Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $790,877.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00352973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00897553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00150602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,646,829,189 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

