Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous may 19 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.95%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/realty-income-corp-o-shares-sold-by-gamble-jones-investment-counsel.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.