Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

DRT stock opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $751.78 million and a PE ratio of 248.00.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.469999975653154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

