Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

SRT.UN stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. Slate Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

