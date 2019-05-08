Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.25” Price Target for Knight Therapeutics (GUD)

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$10.25 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.
Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,494. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.82.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 million. Research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.170000007053942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.
