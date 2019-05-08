Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.25” Price Target for Knight Therapeutics (GUD)

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$10.25 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.

Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,494. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.82.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 million. Research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.170000007053942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 444,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,081.60.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

