Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2,384.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

