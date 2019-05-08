Quidel Co. (QDEL) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $41,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Quidel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after buying an additional 152,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,899,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $132.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.26 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Quidel’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $1,657,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,838,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,886.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,055.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,598 shares of company stock valued at $17,099,499 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/quidel-co-qdel-shares-bought-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.