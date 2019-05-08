Quarterhill (QTRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) is scheduled to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 63.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter.

QTRH opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

