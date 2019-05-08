Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.34 ($0.04). 1,854,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.13 ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QFI. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockdale Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $28.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

