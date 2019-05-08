Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1,099.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $37.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/quadrant-capital-group-llc-increases-holdings-in-aqua-america-inc-wtr.html.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.