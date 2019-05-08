Qorvo (QRVO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.36, but opened at $73.68. Qorvo shares last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 4339256 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,279 shares of company stock worth $15,292,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

