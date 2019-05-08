QAD (QADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $46.50 on Friday. QAD has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.33%. QAD’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $94,887.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,578,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,585,968.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $312,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,504,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,197,923.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,488 shares of company stock worth $3,126,046. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 342,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

