Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Decreased by Analyst

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 236.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $589,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,969. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

