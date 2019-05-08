Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Decreased by FIG Partners

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of BY opened at $19.97 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,073.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $391,000 over the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.